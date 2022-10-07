Driver in crash that killed one, injured two in Novi charged

A 24-year-old man who police said was driving a car Monday that crashed in Novi and killed a person and injured two others has been charged with drunken driving, officials said.

Donovan Early Lycette faces up to 20 years in prison after he was charged Tuesday in Novi's 52-1 District Court with operating a vehicle while intoxicated-causing death, a 15-year felony, and operating a vehicle while Intoxicated-causing serious injury, a 5-year felony, according to police and court records.

A judge set his bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Wednesday.

Police said officers were called at about 3 a.m. Monday to the area of Cranbrooke and Nilan drives near 10 Mile and Haggerty roads in Novi for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a vehicle was traveling south on Cranbrooke when it crossed the median and struck a tree. Officials said a passenger who had been riding in the vehicle's backseat during the crash was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police identified the deceased as Justin Mark Griesemer of Novi.

Investigators said Monday they believed speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.comTwitter: @CharlesERamirez