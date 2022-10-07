New penguin chick at Detroit Zoo thanks to Ohio collaboration

In a Midwestern collaboration for the ages, a new penguin chick with Ohio roots is now living at the Detroit Zoo.

The chick, hatched in August and yet unnamed, came from an egg laid by a penguin pair at the Cincinnati Zoo. It can be difficult to know for sure if a penguin is actually growing in an egg with a shell as thick as a king penguin's, but Jennifer Gainer, the Cincinnati Zoo's curator of birds, said a simple test proved the chick was already thriving.

“One of the tried-and-true ways to check fertility of an egg with a thick shell — like a king penguin egg — is to do something called ‘floating,’” Gainer said in a news release from both zoos. “Simple enough, we briefly float the egg in warm water to look for ripples in the water. We were excited to confirm fertility when the little bundle of joy was bouncing around like crazy.”

Animals from one set of parents are brought to other zoos quite often in order to improve genetic diversity. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums' Species Survival Plan recommended the egg head to Detroit, where zoo officials say "the perfect pair of foster parents" were waiting.

Gertie, a 7-year-old female, closely bonded with a 21-year-old male penguin this year, but that pair had not made an egg during the mating season. But zookeepers in Detroit gave the birds a fake egg to practice caring for until the real egg arrived from Cincinnati.

“It was a perfect situation,” Jessica Jozwiak, bird supervisor at the Detroit Zoological Society, said in the release. “We had a pair that was closely bonded but did not produce an egg this year, so we were able to give this egg to them. Everything has worked out wonderfully.”

The zoos had to carefully incubate and transport the egg between Ohio and Michigan. The work was time-sensitive, but Gainer said it was possible thanks to work from the bird teams from both zoos.

The chick hatched at the Detroit Zoo on Aug. 13. Now, the nearly two-month-old penguin chick is being "closely cared for" by its Detroit parents Jozwiak described as excellent and attentive.

“We don’t know the sex of the chick just yet, but we are all looking forward to watching it grow up," Jozwiak said. "We are already picking out names we can give the chick once we know the sex.”