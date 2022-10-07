Reward announced for tips to solve Pontiac slaying

Crime Stoppers of Michigan on Friday announced a $2,500 reward for tips leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying this week.

Emergency personnel responded to a call about a shooting near the 200 block of High Street. Police arrived around 2 a.m. and found the victim slumped over the wheel inside his vehicle.

Oakland County officials identified him as Guillermo Rosado, 26, a Pontiac resident.

Detectives have described his death as a possible homicide.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.