Student charged in South Lyon East High threat

A 15-year-old student was charged Thursday in connection with a threat at South Lyon East High School this week, Oakland County officials said.

Prosecutors charged the sophomore with a misdemeanor: threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.

The teen was ordered released from Oakland County Children’s Village and confined to his Wixom home. Juvenile Court Referee Alexander Garthoff also ordered him to wear an electronic tether, stay away from school property and not use social media.

Garthoff heard testimony from Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives, who said the youth admitted to administrators to writing a threat in a school bathroom found Tuesday.

The threat claimed a person was going to shoot up the school on 10 Mile in Lyon Township, investigators said. That prompted sheriff’s detectives, deputies and a K-9 unit to conduct a search. The school remained in session but locked down. Students were released about 2 p.m.

Detectives, who were on the scene for 10 hours, did not believe the threat was credible.

The student was taken into custody Wednesday after he met with school officials and detectives.

School officials reported he was suspended and they were seeking to expel him.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Wednesday before Oakland County Circuit Judge Lisa Langton.