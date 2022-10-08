Police arrest suspect in Oakland University assault case

Oakland University police have arrested a suspect in relation to a domestic violence and aggravated assault incident on campus last Monday.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office fugitive apprehension team assisted in the arrest Friday, according to an Oakland University news release.

The victim of the assault was walking in front of Hamlin Hall around 10:26 a.m on Monday when she was allegedly attacked by a man carrying a handgun. The suspect was identified after the attack but had left the Oakland University campus, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The suspect was described as an 18-year-old man, 5-foot-10, approximately 240 pounds with black, medium-length dreadlocks, police said. Police did not have any additional information about the suspect.

