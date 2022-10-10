'Rehab Addict' star Nicole Curtis fights to save historic Lake Orion cottages

HGTV star Nicole Curtis is going head-to-head again with a local developer and municipality, this time taking on a firm that wants to tear down about 15 homes in her hometown of Lake Orion to construct three developments.

Moceri Custom Homes, an Auburn Hills-based developer, said they have done their research and that none of the homes they are planning on demolishing to make way for mixed-use developments have been classified as historic by Orion Township, Oakland County or the National Register of Historic Places. Most of the homes slated for demolition are also abandoned and several are in various states of decay, the company claims.

But local residents have spoken out against the projects at Lake Orion's Village Council and Planning Commission meetings, citing concerns about the environment, safety and increased boat traffic. Some argue the homes up for demolition may not be designated as historic but still have historical significance.

Curtis, the "Rehab Addict" star who has made a career out of saving and revitalizing houses, said homes don't have to be on a national registry to be considered historic and often aren't.

"They are significant to the history of our town ... I was born and raised in Lake Orion," Curtis said. "We've done historical surveys on all these properties, which means that my team and myself have gone through them, assessed them, looked for interior details that are intact, exterior details that are intact."

Lake Orion's Darling Cottage, which was built in 1886 and was one of the first homes in the town, for example, is slated for demolition in Moceri's plan, Curtis said.

"You know, when you drive through Lake Orion everybody knows these houses because they stand out," she said. "The history of (Lake Orion) is told through the cottages and the buildings that are still existent."

Moceri, meanwhile, stands by the fact that none of the homes have been called historic by the Village of Lake Orion, their counsel, planner, engineers or attorney, said Dominic Moceri, the firm's founder, in an email. Moceri also plans to reconstruct and enhance two of the homes they have purchased or plan to purchase, the Italianate House at Atwater Street and Broadway and the Sutherland Home at 189 Flint St.

This isn't the first time Curtis has taken on city hall or a local developer. She fought to save old homes in Minneapolis, where she first filmed "Rehab Addict," and in 2020, she challenged Roseville officials over a plan to demolish an old Catholic Church to make room for a storage facility.

Back in Lake Orion, Curtis claims the homes targeted for demolition are livable and deserve to be celebrated. She blames developers for their current vacancies and conditions.

"The only reason they're vacant is because (the owners) let the leases run dry," Curtis said. "When an owner buys the property, they don't renew the lease, they don't rent them out, they don't do anything. Basically, they let them sit there and rot ... the only reason they're in terrible shape is because the owner ... is a developer."

Curtis said she is not against progress, but clarified that she is a big proponent of building on vacant land.

"Why would you destroy a building still standing when you could find another use for it," she said. "We want progress and new clients but it doesn't have to be at this cost."

Moceri plans to add over 100 new boat slips on the shores of Lake Orion to accompany the new developments. Curtis is concerned about how this will affect water safety on the Lake.

"We already have safety issues on Lake Orion ... our marine division is understaffed, they're under-budgeted," she said.

Still, Moceri's plans are moving forward.

The Lake Orion Planning Commission last week unanimously recommended two of the developer's projects. A third project is delayed because it involves a marina.

Michael Lamb, who sits on the Planning Commission and Village Council, said Lake Orion doesn't have any ordinances regulating historic buildings, so protecting structures falls outside their jurisdiction.

"The Village of Lake Orion does not have any ordinances regulating historical building construction or demolition. I favor protection or redevelopment of historical structures, but it would be up to the developer to propose something like that," Lamb said. "Based on the recommendations of our planning consultant, our engineering consultant and our attorney and the review of the Planning Commission, Moceri met all the requirements necessary for site plan approval for his two projects."

Lamb said the village is "revenue starved" and he hopes the development projects will be a financial boom for the community.

Still, Curtis said residents do not want Lake Orion homes demolished to put up mixed-use, three-story developments and she hopes Moceri considers what residents want.

"(Residents) want the owners of the property, which is Moceri, to do something with it, rather than let it sit there and rot," she said. "I think that there's a balance to be found."

