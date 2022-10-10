Missing woman, 21, found in Oakland County sex-trafficking bust

State police said a 21-year-old missing woman has been found after a tip led them to a Southfield motel where she was being sex trafficked.

Michigan State Police Metro North detectives say they were contacted by Lapeer state police post on Friday about a case involving a missing 21-year-old woman they were investigating.

They and the family of the missing woman located multiple commercial sex advertisements for her posting in the Oakland County area, state police said in a tweet.

Using the leads, detectives were able to make contact with the missing woman at the Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield.

"After speaking with the woman, it was determined she was being forced into sex trafficking by a male she had met through social media," police said in the tweet. "She added that the suspect would sit in his car in the parking lot near her room during her 'dates' and had control of her phone."

Through the investigation, detectives identified a 33-year-old male suspect. Two other females were located at the hotel and were interviewed. A traffic stop of the suspect was conducted by MSP's Emergency Support Team and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

A search warrant was executed by the team at the suspect's residence in Detroit, where items of evidence were seized.

The suspect is being held, pending a prosecutor's review. The investigation is ongoing, police said.