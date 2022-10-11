Southfield sex trafficking suspect charged

A 33-year-old Detroit man has been charged after state police found a 21-year-old woman in a Southfield motel who he had allegedly forced into sex trafficking.

John Luke Ramirez was arraigned Tuesday in Southfield's 46th District Court on three counts of human trafficking, forced labor and commercial sex, two counts of transporting a person for prostitution and accepting the earnings of a prostitute, state police said.

Detectives located a missing 21-year-old woman at the Marvin Gardens Inn in Southfield Friday. The woman was allegedly forced into sex trafficking by Ramirez. Police found and interviewed two other females at the motel and were able to identify the 33-year-old suspect through their investigation. He was arrested at a traffic stop without incident.

The 21-year-old said she met Ramirez through social media and he would "sit in his car in the parking lot near her room during her 'dates' and had control of her phone."

Ramirez's bail is set at $50,000 in cash and his next court date is scheduled for Oct. 24.

