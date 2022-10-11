Troy bank robbery suspect charged

A 24-year-old Detroit woman faces up to life in prison after allegedly attempting to rob a bank in Troy in September.

Zeenat Jana Scott-Musa was arraigned Monday in Troy's 52-4 District Court on armed robbery and bank robbery charges. A judge set her bond at $1 million and scheduled her next court appearance for Oct. 20.

If convicted, she faces up to life in prison for both the armed robbery charge and bank robbery charge.

Scott-Musa is accused of robbing the Chase Bank branch at 260 John R. Road near 14 Mile Road at about 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 28, police said.

Officers were called to the bank for a report of a robbery. Witnesses told them that a woman carrying a backpack entered the bank and passed a teller a note that said she had a bomb.

Police said the teller went to tell the bank's manager and the suspect fled without receiving any money.

Investigators recovered a fingerprint from the note the suspect left behind and were able to identify her as Scott-Musa.

Detectives obtained a warrant for her arrest and she was arrested Monday, officials said.

