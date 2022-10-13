Oakland County hosts roundtable on Nov. 8 transit ballot measure

Southfield — Oakland County Executive David Coulter hosted a roundtable on transit Thursday, part of a series of county efforts to educate residents about the countywide millage question voters will decide on the Nov. 8 ballot.

The Oakland Transit Millage proposal — 0.95 mills for 10 years — will fund not only the current Suburban Mobility for Regional Transportation (SMART) bus system but also current programs of the Western Oakland Transportation Authority (WOTA), the North Oakland Transportation Authority (NOTA) and the Older Persons Commission in the Rochester area.

Coulter said passage of the millage will ensure maintenance of existing service that provided rides to about 90,000 people in 2021. It would cost $47.50 for the homeowner of a $100,000 house. The money raised over the 10 years of the millage, with more than $66.1 million raised in the first year, would expand riding options throughout the county and link up with SMART bus routes in Macomb and Wayne counties.

“We can do this at a cost of about $9 a month for the average taxpayer,” said Coulter, who said it would be a boost for residents, businesses and colleges.

That was also the hope of several people who joined him Thursday on the roundtable at the Southfield Public Library. Pamela Campbell, a 70-year-old Southfield resident, uses both Transportation of Southfield Seniors and SMART to get to medical appointments. Adam Jenovi of Oakland Community Mental Health Network said persons with mental health needs use it to get to their appointments and programs. Lauren Baker of the Disability Network Eastern Michigan trains individuals with disabilities how to use public transportation to get to jobs and the Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan.

They all viewed the transit question as key to moving people around the county.

“More buses, more drivers,” said Lukas Lesecki, a Farmington Hills student who relies on his local bus to get to and from classes at Oakland Community College’s Orchard Ridge campus five days a week.

“Some people who are against this don’t use public transportation but chances are good that someone they encounter on a daily basis — who brings them their cup of coffee in a restaurant or bags their groceries at the store — does use public transit,” Lesecki said.

Another attendee at the roundtable, Kermit Williams, a former Pontiac City Council president who works at Oakland Forward, said his mother lost her job after her workplace moved to an area that lacked public transportation.

“People don’t realize investment follows public transportation,” Williams said. “Any community with good regional transportation also enjoys good jobs and services.”

Next month, for the first time, Oakland County communities will not have an opt-out choice for the system.

“This is how the county commission decided it should be — and it had bipartisan support,” said Coulter, who noted in Macomb County, there has been no opt-out option for a decade.

The Oakland Board of Commissioners passed a resolution to put the question on the ballot by a 13-7 vote in August. One of the “no” votes on the county board was Commissioner Robert Hoffman, R-Highland, who attended Thursday’s event to express his displeasure. He expects his district to get little, if any, additional service.

“I think all we are doing is hurting the working poor,” Hoffman said. “He (Coulter) said this only going to cost the average taxpayer $95 a year, based on a $200,000 home with a taxable value of $100,000.

“But the average price of a home in Oakland County is $349,000 — that takes it to $166 a year. And it doesn’t take into account property owners — there are 30,000 acres of farmland in Oakland County that will also be taxed.”

Hoffman predicted the tax will result in higher prices and rents.

Coulter stressed his goal is for the proposal, if approved by voters, to be “fully transparent with annual audits.” The County Board of Commissioners would supervise the millage revenue.

Earlier this year, Board Chairman David Woodward, D-Royal Oak, maintained voters should be the ones to determine the future of mass transit in Oakland County.

“Saying something isn’t in place yet or being used is not a good argument,” Woodward said. “We all pay for roads and freeways we don’t drive on. Or for education, even if we don’t have children attending them. Or parks we don’t visit.

“The issue is people need it to get to school, to work, to medical appointments,” Woodward said. “Not everyone can afford a car and even if they can, we have aging demographics and not everyone is capable of driving.

“There is a broader question here and that is should transportation be accessible to everyone, including senior citizens, veterans and the disabled. I think voters will decide they want it. This is an Oakland County Public Transportation millage. Without it, there is no future for transit in this county.”

To learn more about the Oakland Transit Millage visit oakgov.com/OaklandTransit.

