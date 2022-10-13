Oxford boy, 14, arrested for posting guns, anti-Semitic threats

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy at his home in Oxford Township after posts appeared on social media of three handguns with anti-Semitic threats, according to authorities.

The arrest is the third the department has made in a week for threats. A hearing set for Thursday was adjourned until Wednesday as detectives seek charges against the boy. He's being held without bond at Oakland County Children's Village after a juvenile court referee authorized the placement.

“As I have repeatedly said, we will fully investigate every threat against any person, school or institution and seek to hold those that make threats accountable,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "If you make a threat, we are coming for you. And that’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”

Shortly after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies were contacted by an FBI agent about the posts, noting the boy was in possession of a handgun and had threatened to kill unspecified Jewish individuals at the Legacy Center on North Lapeer Road, according to the news release. Deputies arrived at the location at 7:20 p.m. and found nothing unusual.

Further investigation took them to the boy's address in Oxford after 8 p.m. After speaking with the teenager's parents, who gave the deputies permission to speak with their son, he admitted to posting the pictures on social media, making the threats and having access to firearms, according to a news release.

Three handguns owned by the boy's father were taken from the home along with live rounds found in the teenager's bedroom. He was arrested and taken to Children's Village.

A threat at South Lyon East High School last week resulted in the arrest of a student on Oct. 6. Three other juveniles have been identified for making threats recently at schools in Orion Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills. Detectives also are investigating a threat made on Wednesday at a school in Independence Township.

Last November, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged after a shooting at Oxford High School resulted in the deaths of four students. His parents this week appealed to the Michigan Supreme Court to halt charges against them and obtain a block on some evidence.

