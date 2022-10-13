Request to modify bond for parents of accused Oxford High shooter denied

Pontiac — An Oakland Circuit judge denied defense attorneys’ request to have bonds modified for the parents of the accused Oxford High shooter, who are facing charges related to the Nov. 30 shooting.

James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of the accused shooter, Ethan Crumbley, are charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in the deaths of four Oxford High teenagers killed in the shooting: Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; and Justin Shilling, 17.

The Crumbleys have been described as grossly negligent in their care of their son, 15 at the time of the incident, and who reportedly asked them to provide him with psychiatric counseling because he was hearing voices and having hallucinations. Investigators say they purchased him a handgun as an early Christmas present and took him to a range to learn how to fire the weapon, later used to kill four and wound seven others including a teacher.

Defense attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman filed legal motions with Oakland Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews describing the $500,000 bond on each of their clients was excessive and unwarranted and noted it's plausible the trial, adjourned until next year, "will be further delayed.”

“Because it is a rather novel case in Michigan to charge parents for involuntary manslaughter for a school shooting committed by their child, this case will present legal issues that are unprecedented,” defense attorneys wrote Matthews.

In her denial, done without a court hearing, Matthews said she had thoroughly reviewed their arguments.

“The court had good cause to adjourn the trial date to January of 2023,” Matthews wrote in her denial, and added the Crumbleys are unable to demonstrate they are not “a flight risk.”

Attorneys said neither Crumbley parent had any assaultive offenses or a criminal history, were now both unemployed and had to sell their house in Oxford to pay legal fees. They asked Matthews to modify the bonds to allow the Crumbleys to be released from jail pending their trial, along with conditions such as GPS tethers so their whereabouts could be monitored at all times.

The Crumbleys were arrested last December at a friend’s Detroit art studio, where investigators believe they were temporarily hiding before fleeing the area. Defense attorneys insist their clients were only at the studio because they had received threats at their home and intended to turn themselves into authorities for arraignment on the charges when they were taken into custody. Attorneys stressed the Crumbleys are not dangerous, and should be permitted to stay with local relatives.

In responding to the bond modification request, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office noted it was the fifth time the $500,000 bonds, set last December by Rochester District Judge Julie Nicholson, had been reviewed by a judge and determined appropriate.

The offenses are felonies punishable by 15-year prison sentences.

Ethan Crumbley, now 16, also remains in the Oakland County Jail without bond on 24 felonies that carry up to life in prison. He is isolated from adult inmates and has no contact with his parents. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 17 and his parents’ attorneys have said they intend to call him as a witness at the parents’ trials.

Earlier this week the parents’ attorneys filed requests with the Michigan Supreme Court to have evidence in their cases reviewed and possibly dismissed. A similar effort was reject last month by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

