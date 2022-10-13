Threat at Clarkston Junior High prompts students to shelter in place

Classes at Clarkston Junior High School were dismissed early Thursday after the students were told to shelter in place due to a threatening message left on a bathroom wall, officials said.

Kelly Allen, the district's director of marketing and Community Relations, said school staff was made aware of the threat Thursday morning. Officials placed the building under a temporary shelter-in-place order, meaning students could continue with their classes but weren't allowed to move through the school's halls, she said. In addition, no one was allowed to enter or leave the school.

Two schools near the junior high, an elementary school and an alternative high school were also placed under a shelter-in-place order as a precaution.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies were called and helped staff conduct a thorough search of the building and investigate, Allen said.

Once they searched all of the classrooms and determined all students and staff were safe, the shelter-in-place order at all three buildings was lifted. Allen said the school decided to shorten the class schedule and dismiss students after lunch.

She also said police and the school staff will continue to investigate who left the message.

"We take this issue very seriously," Allen said.

