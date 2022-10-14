Deadly crash investigated in Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills – Oakland County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a traffic accident this week that left a 74-year-old man dead after he collided with another motorist.

John Bernard Swaintek was driving a 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee east on Auburn Road near John R at about 8 p.m. Wednesday when his vehicle struck the back of a 2009 Ford Edge operated by a 49-year-old Utica man that was stopped at a red light, county officials said in a statement.

The collision forced the Edge into a 2020 GMC Sierra driven by a 24-year-old Fennville man that had also stopped for the traffic signal, according to the release.

Emergency personnel from the Rochester Hills Fire Department rushed Swaintek to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Rochester Hills resident was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The drivers of the GMC Sierra and Ford Edge also wore seatbelts and were not injured in the incident, the Sheriff's Office said.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which is being investigated by the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit.

