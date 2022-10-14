Rochester Hills man faces charges after rubbing against beauty store's workers

A Rochester Hills man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct for allegedly rubbing himself against three beauty supply store workers, officials said Friday.

Dante Fermin Colon, 27, was arraigned Wednesday in Rochester Hills' 52-3 District Court on three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. A magistrate set his bond at $10,000 and scheduled his next court date for next Thursday, according to court records. If Colon posts bond, he must wear an electronic tether, the magistrate also ordered.

Fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct is a misdemeanor punishable by up to two years in prison or a fine of not more than $500.

Authorities said the incident that led to Colon's arrest happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 22, 2022, at a beauty supply retail store in the 2800 block of South Rochester Road in Rochester Hills.

But investigators said on three separate occasions involving three different female store employees, Colon asked for help while standing near the store's men’s fragrance section. Each time, he asked to see a fragrance on the bottom shelf of the showcase, police said.

As employees reached for the item, Colon moved close behind them and rubbed himself against them. Officials said the women told investigators he was sexually aroused each time and on one occasion, he touched an employee six or seven times. One of the workers called the police to report the incidents and said he had done something similar to workers before and she believed the touching was not accidental.

The store's workers obtained the license plate number for Colon’s vehicle before he left the parking lot and passed the information on to the police. Sheriff's deputies located and arrested Colon Wednesday, officials said.

