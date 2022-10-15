'Giving Parents a Voice' town hall in Troy draws Dixon, GOP officials

Troy -- At a town hall Friday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon discussed her desire, if elected next month, to place the state board of education under the authority of the governor and plans to enact a bill similar to the controversial "Don't Say Gay" legislation passed in Florida earlier this year.

Dixon highlighted the campaign promises during a panel hosted by national conservative organization Moms For Liberty at the Polish American Cultural Center in Troy, with the candidate spending one of the final Fridays of the race with a room full of local members and other GOP supporters.

The conservative commentator referenced the sex and gender legislative plans while explaining that her plan for education involved putting curriculum and library book inventory on school websites.

“We’ve already rolled out our parental rights [proposal]… we’re also talking about a similar law to Florida,” said Dixon, explaining the law would bar talk of sex and gender before the fourth grade.

Alongside other Republican Party officials including state Sen. Lana Theis and Michigan Board of Education member Nikki Snyder, Dixon railed against sex and gender education in Michigan schools, saying her competitor, Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, may talk about putting money in the school system, but was silent on important issues.

The governor and her campaign have touted the bipartisan state budget she signed earlier this year, which included the highest per-student investment in state history, with $9,150 allocated per public school student. The school funding package also includes money to improve school infrastructure and hire more teachers.

In a second term, Whitmer has said she would seek to expand tutoring services, mental health resources and offering tailored learning plans.

“Gov. Whitmer has brought people together to make historic progress improving K-12 education and is doubling down to tackle unfinished learning by supporting students with free tutoring and bolstered mental health resources," Maeve Coyle, spokeswoman for Whitmer's reelection bid, previously told the Detroit News.

The governor has also promoted a plan to expand tutoring across the state and pledged to boost student literacy rates. In March she called for spending $280 million to tackle unfinished learning with tutoring or other forms of personalized instruction before, after or during school.

"I want to ensure that every single child has a qualified tutor," Whitmer told The Detroit News during an interview this week. "We've got the resources to do it."

Dixon and the other panelists discussed a desire to see schools emphasize subjects such as reading and math, railing against poor third-grade reading scores, but most of the conversation on Friday revolved around parental rights, removing books pertaining to LGBTQ topics from schools and keeping discussion of gender out of the classroom.

According to Dixon, a political commentator and businesswoman from Norton Shores, when Whitmer is asked questions like: "What are you doing to stop sex and gender theory in our schools? She goes silent."

Concerns about parental involvement, curriculum and gender identity have all become targeted issues in the gubernatorial race as well as other political matches nationwide.

Dixon recently called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan's superintendent of public instruction. She contends that a state training session on working with LGBTQ students has promoted hiding information from parents.

On Sept. 16, Whitmer's administration sent a reprimand to MDE over the training.

Whitmer's chief operating officer, Tricia Foster, sent a letter to Rice, encouraging him to "continue bringing parents' perspectives into the work you do" and focus on reading, writing and math.

On Sept. 19, the governor named 13 people to a new Michigan Parents' Council aimed at gathering input to state leaders on how money is allocated to Michigan schools. The council was expected to summarize its findings in a report for Whitmer by Dec. 9

The town hall Friday with Dixon was hosted by the national co-founders of Moms for Liberty. It opened with a rendition of the national anthem sung by former State Canvasser Norm Shinkle.

Tiffany Just, one of the group co-founders from Florida, said they hoped the town hall would be "the first of many" across the country focused on issues like getting their ranks involved in their local school systems.

“Moms For Liberty is building an army of parents across the country,” she said before welcoming the politicians and candidates onto the stage. “And we will not stop until we reclaim public education and right the ship of America.”

These sentiments were echoed by Snyder, the state school board member, who said: “I really do think we’re going into a season of change when it comes to local school boards.”

Seated on the stage with Dixon and the other politicians, Theis said she was looking forward to having a governor who would sign bills to prohibiting the 1619 Project from being taught in schools and transgender athletes from playing sports with a gender different from the one assigned at birth.

The 1619 Project is a Pulitzer Prize winning project by the New York Times published 400 years after slavery began in America and has since developed into an initiative that provides curriculum resources to schools.

Event attendee Teresa Barno said her concern about how gender identity was being discussed in school was the most important issue for her right now, driving the Sterling Heights mother to get involved with Moms For Liberty and to support Dixon.

“She’s just the voice we need, she’s the leader we need,” she said.

A Sept. 26-29 poll from The Detroit News and WDIV-TV showed Whitmer leading Dixon by 17 percentage points, 32.2% to 49.5%. The survey of 600 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points. However, 12.3% of participants in the poll were undecided, meaning if they break toward Dixon in the remaining weeks, the election could be significantly closer.

Whitmer and Dixon faced off in their first debate Thursday.

They meet for their second and final debate at 7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Oakland University.