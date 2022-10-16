33-year-old Pontiac man killed in hit-and-run

A 33-year-old man from Pontiac was killed in a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning, Farmington Hills police said.

Police said that a vehicle traveling eastbound on Twelve Mile Road struck a pedestrian walking on the shoulder of the road near Balmoral Way Road around 7:55 a.m. Saturday.

The department received a 911 call saying that a person was lying in the grass off of Twelve Mile Road, and when officers arrived, they found the Pontiac man dead, police said.

Investigators are searching for a vehicle that may be white in color with minor front end damage and a broken headlight.