Driver in suspected hit-and-run in Farmington Hills turns herself in

A woman who police say was driving a vehicle that struck and killed a man in a hit-and-run crash Saturday in Farmington Hills has turned herself in, officials said Monday.

The 68-year-old Southfield woman turned herself in to police Sunday and is cooperating with investigators, they said. Her vehicle, a white Chevrolet Equinox, was impounded and is being examined for evidence.

The crash happened Saturday on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way. Officers were called to the location for a report of a person lying in the grass near the roadway. They arrived and found the victim, a 33-year-old Pontiac man, dead, they said.

