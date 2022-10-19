Southfield clerk resigns before trial on election-related charges

Southfield Clerk Sherikia Hawkins announced Wednesday she had resigned her position after pleading no contest to election related charges filed by the Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office in 2019.

Hawkins was charged with violating election law, a felony, for allegedly fraudulently altering the Qualified Voter File in 2018 to falsely void absentee ballots cast in that year's general election. She also was charged with three counts of using a computer to commit a crime, all felony charges.

"No vote was altered or changed, and there was no allegation that any alteration or change of votes occurred," Hawkins' attorney Harold Gurewitz wrote in a press release. "It was claimed (qualified voter file) records were changed to make them balance with tabulated absent voter ballots."

Hawkins' case wound through Michigan's legal system for years. An Oakland County Circuit Court judge tossed some of the original charges filed against her. Nessel appealed, arguing those charges should remain. Hawkins also appealed, arguing all the charges should be dropped.

The Michigan Court of Appeals in January reinstated the four original charges filed against her.

Hawkins had been scheduled for trial in Oakland County Circuit Court next week. She instead pleaded no contest to the charges.

Hawkins decided it was in the best interests of her family and community to bring the case to a close, Gurewitz wrote.

"She wishes to thank her family, friends and the community for their continuing support in these difficult times," he wrote. "She expresses her continuing respect for the importance of public elections as an essential ingredient of our democratic system."

Hawkins was first elected clerk in 2017 and re-elected in 2021 in Southfield, Michigan's 12th most populous city and the third most populous in Oakland County.

She was removed from her election duties and placed under supervisory authority of the Michigan Bureau of Elections due to the ongoing criminal case, Department of State spokeswoman Angela Benander said last week.

Her resignation comes less than three weeks before Michigan voters take to the polls on Nov. 8 to cast votes in congressional, legislative and local races and the gubernatorial race.

