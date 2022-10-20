2 charged with breaking into, stealing from vehicles in Bloomfield Twp.

Two men suspected of breaking into several vehicles and stealing items from them in Bloomfield Township have been charged, police said Thursday.

Marcus Hobson, 23, and Raymone Thomas, 40, were arraigned this week in 48th District Court in Bloomfield Hills, according to court records.

Hobson was charged with breaking into and entering a vehicle with damage, breaking into a vehicle to steal property-less than $200, and receiving and concealing stolen property-more than $1,000 but less than $20,000.

The breaking and entering a vehicle charge with damage is a 5-year felony, the breaking into a vehicle to steal property charge is a misdemeanor, and the receiving and concealing stolen property charge is a 10-year felony.

Thomas was charged with breaking into and entering a vehicle with damage to the vehicle, breaking into a vehicle to steal property-less than $200, receiving and concealing stolen property-more than $1,000 but less than $20,000, and two counts of stealing a financial transaction device. Each count of stealing a financial transaction device is a 4-year felony.

A judge set Hobson's bond at $200,000 and scheduled his next court date for next Thursday. Thomas' bond was set at $300,000 and his next court date is also next Thursday.

Police said between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. last week Thursday they received multiple calls about larcenies from automobiles across the community. Several of the victims told police windows were smashed and various items were taken from their vehicles.

A suspect vehicle was identified and a police officer on patrol saw it in the area of Woodward Avenue and Square Lake Road. The vehicle fled south after seeing the officer's police cruiser, according to authorities. Police didn't pursue the vehicle, but it lost a tire due to erratic driving, they said.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop in Bloomfield Hills. Two men inside the vehicle got out and ran away.

Officers with the Bloomfield Township Police, the Bloomfield Hills Police, the Birmingham Police, and the Troy Police searched the area and found the two men, later identified as Hobson and Thomas.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle they were in, a gray 2020 Jeep, had been reported stolen on Oct. 10 in Livonia. Police also searched the vehicle and found several items that had been stolen inside.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez