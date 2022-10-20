Accused Oxford shooter to remain in Oakland County Jail

Pontiac — Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley was back in court virtually Thursday for a placement hearing as required by law every 30 days because of his age and being held in an adult facility.

Crumbley, 16, of Oxford is facing 24 felony charges, and is accused of killing four fellow students at the school and wounding six others and a teacher. He is facing possible life in prison if convicted.

Crumbley, his attorneys and assistant prosecutors all appeared in a Zoom hearing before Oakland Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. Rowe continued Crumbley's stay in the jail after all parties involved advised there was nothing new to report regarding the case.

Defense attorneys had once argued it would be more appropriate for Crumbley, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, to be transferred to the county Children’s Village juvenile detention facility rather than be housed at the county jail. Others, including operators of the Children’s Village, have expressed the adult jail is the safest place and that Crumbley is isolated from adult inmates in his own cell.

Crumbley's trial is slated for Jan. 17 after defense attorney Paulette Loftin previously told Rowe she and other attorneys needed time to review volumes of evidence for Crumbley’s defense. They have indicated in a court filing they plan an insanity defense for the teen.

Rowe set Crumbley’s next pretrial hearing for Oct. 24.

Crumbley’s parents are also in the Oakland County Jail, each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter related to the four deaths. The parents, who have pleaded not guilty, will also go on trial in January at a date still to be determined. They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

This week, in a series of orders issued without a court hearing, Oakland Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews again cautioned the prosecutor’s office about pretrial statements but stopped short of ordering them to stop emailing information to 1,800 registered victims; dismissed a prosecution witness named after a witness deadline had passed; and reminded attorneys of their duties to provide detailed information about any expert witnesses they planned to call at trial.

