Road rage sparks shooting in Waterford Township, police say

Waterford Township police are investigating a road-rage incident Tuesday that sparked gunfire and left a driver injured.

The incident began in Pontiac, continued west on Huron Street and ended near Voorheis in Waterford Township around 5:30 p.m., investigators said in a statement.

The 37-year-old driver of a Chevy Impala rear-ended a Chevrolet Malibu occupied by a 55-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger, according to the release.

The Malibu driver exited and stood near his door while arguing with the other motorist, police reported.

The second man then "put his vehicle in reverse, quickly backed up and drove forward in the left through lane directly at the other driver," according to the release.

The Malibu driver, a CPL holder, pulled out a 9mm semi-automatic gun and fired two rounds at the windshield, striking the man behind the wheel once, police said.

The Impala driver gave a statement to officers before emergency personnel transported him to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

He and his passenger later were interviewed at the Police Department. Witnesses were interviewed at the scene.

"Once completed, the facts of this case will be forwarded to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office for their review," police said.