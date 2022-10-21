Animal control rescues 38 cats from Pontiac house fire

Pontiac — Firefighters rescued 38 cats from a house fire and found five more dead in Pontiac on Thursday morning, according to Oakland County Animal Control.

The cats were living in poor, "concerning" conditions, leading Oakland County Animal Control to open a neglect and abuse investigation, according to a press release. The poor conditions were unrelated to the fire.

The Commerce Township Fire Department was sent to a house fire at about 10 a.m. Thursday on Winewood Lane, officials said. When they saw many cats roaming the property, they called animal control.

The surviving cats are being treated at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac. Michigan State University's College of Veterinary Medicine will perform the necropsies on the dead cats to determine the cause of death.

The case will go to the prosecutor's office once investigators finish gathering facts.

