Police investigating fatal shooting at Hazel Park business

A 27-year-old father of five was killed outside a vehicle components factory in Hazel Park Friday morning, the possible victim of a dispute with a co-worker, according to media reports.

Chana Berry said her son, Raphael Scott, 27, was the victim of the shooting. She expressed anger that his body was still laying on the parking lot pavement hours after the shooting happened early Friday and that the factory, LG Electronics USA on 10 Mile near Dequindre, was still operating. The body was finally removed around 11 a.m.

“I want to know why the didn’t call the ambulance,” she said in front on the building’s front door. “I want to know why this factory is still running. People have been coming in and out. Show some respect!”

Berry said Scott had worked at the factory for two years as an engineer. She also said he was a father of five.

Hazel Park Police offered few details Friday morning about what led to the shooting but several patrol cars were at LG Electronics' facility and police tape marked off part of the parking lot.

