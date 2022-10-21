1 arrested in Friday slaying of rideshare driver in Pontiac

A 19-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of an Eastpointe woman who was working as a rideshare driver and was killed early Friday morning, officials said.

Oakland County sheriff's deputies were called at about 5 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street to a what appeared to be a car crash. Dispatchers told deputies, who were en route, that a man was seen running away from the scene.

They arrived and were flagged down by witnesses near a silver Nissan Versa that crashed into a utility pole. Deputies examined the vehicle and found a female driver with a gunshot wound to the back of the head. The woman, 49, an Eastpointe resident, was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies later arrested the suspect Friday afternoon without incident. Investigators are interviewing him and he will be held at the Oakland County Jail to await charges, they said.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect should call the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office at (248) 858-4950 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

