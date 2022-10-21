Troy man suspected in multiple Oakland Co. bank robberies charged

A Troy man accused of robbing at least four different banks has been charged, officials said Friday.

Eddie Flint, 29, was charged Friday in 52-4 District Court in Troy with two counts of armed robbery and bank robbery. A judge set his bond at $2 million and scheduled his next court appearance for Nov. 3, 2022.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for each armed robbery charge and up to life for the bank robbery charges.

Police accuse Flint of robbing four banks on four different days: Sept. 20, Sept. 24, Sept. 27, and Oct. 3. Two of the banks are in Troy, one is in Royal Oak and one is in Berkley.

Investigators said in all four robberies, the suspect wore a mask covering his face and implied having a weapon.Detectives from the Berkley Department of Public Safety, the Royal Oak Police Department and the TroyPolice Department worked together to identify Flint as the suspect.

During their investigation, police learned Flint bought a one-way plane ticket from Detroit to Las Vegas on Oct. 6, 2022. Detectives contacted the Las Vegas Metro Police, who arrested Flint when his plane landed in Las Vegas. He was held at the Clark County Jail in Nevada until he could be returned to Michigan. Troy Police took Flint into custody on Thursday.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez