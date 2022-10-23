Flint man, 25, charged with child abuse seen on TikTok video

A Flint man has been charged with child abuse and was arraigned Friday in connection with an alleged child abuse video posted on the TikTok social platform, the Oakland County Sherriff's Office said Saturday.

John Wesley Hanley III, 25, was arraigned Friday in the 50th District Court in Pontiac on one count of fourth-degree child abuse. Police said Hanley was taken into custody by sheriff’s deputies while conducting a welfare check on Friday afternoon to determine the wellbeing of the minor involved in the event.

The incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in Pontiac when police were initially alerted on Oct. 14, after a concerned citizen emailed the video to authorities.

In the graphic video, Hanley is allegedly seen verbally disciplining a minor under the age of 5 for kicking dirt while standing in line at a food truck, then dragging the child by the arm through the parking lot and aggressively striking the child in the face, according to police.

“The actions depicted in this video are abhorrent,” Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a statement. "Seeing a grown man strike a toddler in the face, decking him to the ground is extremely disturbing. Violence of this nature, especially when it involves children, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

Hanley's bond was set at $20,000, and the video has been removed from the social media platform for violating its community standards, police said.

“I want to thank the person(s) for bringing this TikTok video to our attention and encourage others to do the same if they witness criminal acts on any social media platform," Bouchard said.

jaimery@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @wordsbyjakkar