Oakland County doctor charged with multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct

An Oakland County doctor who has assisted youth hockey teams has been charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct.

Dr. Zvi Levran is accused of sexually assaulting a 19-year-old man during a medical examination at Levran's home office in Farmington Hills on Tuesday, Farmington Hills police said.

Levran has provided medical assistance to youth hockey organizations in Michigan and Minnesota for the past 20 years, police said.

On Friday the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged Levran with four counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion) and three counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct (force or coercion).

Levran was arraigned Saturday in Farmington Hills' 47th District Court before Magistrate Matthew Friedrich and a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Levran was issued a $100,000 cash/surety bond for pretrial release. He would also have to wear a GPS tether, surrender his driver's license and passport and not leave the state.

Levran would be confined to his home but could leave for work, court, meetings with his lawyer or medical emergencies. He would not be able to treat patients in his home office or have contact with the victim or victim's family, minors, hockey players or staff.

Following the arraignment, Levran was taken to the Oakland County Jail.

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King commended the 19-year-old man for his courage in reporting the incident. Investigators are concerned that other patients of Levran may have had similar experiences and King asked that anyone with information about the incident or similar ones contact police at (248) 871-2610.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald also encouraged victims of sex crimes to reach out. “Our #1 goal is to keep our community safe and make sure victims feel safe coming forward,” McDonald said in a press release.

