Commerce Twp. motorcyclist killed in crash after hitting deer, officials say

A Commerce Township motorcyclist died in a crash last weekend after hitting a deer, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Lucas Dreven Nash, 20, was riding a 2010 Yamaha R6 motorcycle south on Harvey Lake Road near Wardlow around 6:47 p.m. Saturday when it collided with the animal, causing him to lose control, authorities said in a statement.

The motorcycle crossed over the center line into the northbound lanes, where it was struck by a 2017 Ford Escape, according to the release.

Nash, who had been wearing a helmet, was treated by emergency personnel from the Highland Township Fire Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The 25-year-old Ford Escape driver was wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries. He was released at the scene.

"Neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected in the crash," the Sheriff's Office said.