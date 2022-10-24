Details emerge on how suspect obtained gun used in Oxford shooting

The gun used in the Nov. 30 shooting that killed four students and wounded seven others was not locked the day of the rampage, Ethan Crumbley said Monday, and he gave his father the money to buy the weapon.

It was the first time the 16-year-old, who pleaded guilty Monday to 24 criminal charges including first-degree murder and terrorism, detailed how he got the weapon, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said at a press conference after Crumbley pleaded guilty.

"He did say in his own words that his father bought the gun with his money that he gave to his father, and that it was not locked. And those facts are very important," McDonald said. "For his case, we charged him and he's been convicted of terrorism and it goes to his state of mind and his preparation and premeditation so that is why that was part of his plea."

Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; Tate Myre, 16; and Justin Shilling, 17, were killed in the shooting.

When asked about the possibility of federal gun charges, McDonald said "we are in constant contact with our federal counterparts," but did not know if there would be federal charges.

McDonald also declined to comment on whether the new details that emerged Monday would be used in the case against James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are both facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection to the shooting. They face up to 15 years in prison.

Crumbley's confirmation in court Monday contradicted earlier statements by his parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, who have said the weapon was locked, according to court documents.

The parents have maintained they had no idea their son posed a threat to anyone and the gun police said they took from him had been hidden in a locked drawer in their bedroom, attorneys for the couple wrote in a court filing last year.

Attorneys Shannon Smith and Mariell Lehman have argued McDonald will have a difficult time proving gross negligence by James and Jennifer Crumbley, who are accused of buying the Sig Sauer Model SP 2022 9 mm semi-automatic handgun for their son, who was 15 at the time, as a Christmas present.

"...the prosecution will not be able to prove that the Crumbleys willfully disregarded any fact or circumstance that caused harm to another, that they knew their son was a danger to other students, or that they knew there was a situation that required them to take care to avoid injuring another," the couple's attorneys wrote in the filing.

The attorneys wrote in the filing that "the Crumbleys did have the gun at issue in a locked and hidden location," which their son disputed on Monday.

Crumbley details how he got the weapon

During what was supposed to be a routine pretrial hearing on Monday, Assistant Prosecutor Marc Keast asked Crumbley about the 9-millimeter handgun that was used in the shooting.

"Is it true that the firearm that you used on Nov. 30th was purchased on Nov. 26th, 2021 by your father James Crumbley?"

The 16-year-old responded yes and confirmed he asked his father to buy the gun, which he picked out, and paid for it with his own money.

When Keast asked Crumbley if the gun used in the shooting was not kept in a safe or locked container, Crumbley asked him to repeat the question.

"Is it true on Nov. 30th, 2021, when you obtained the firearm it was not kept in a locked container or safe," Keast asked.

"Yes, it was not locked," Crumbley replied.

Judge Kwame Rowe set a Feb. 9 court hearing where the prosecution and defense will present testimony and evidence about the fatal shootings and Crumbley's background. After that hearing, McDonald said, the judge will decide whether life without parole is warranted.

