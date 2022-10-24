Oxford High shooting suspect expected back in court to enter plea

Pontiac — Ethan Crumbley is scheduled to be in Oakland County Circuit Court for a Monday hearing where prosecutors expect him to plead guilty to charges in last year's Oxford High School shooting that carry penalties including up to life in prison.

Crumbley is scheduled Monday morning for what was expected to be a routine in-person pretrial hearing before Oakland County Circuit Judge Kwame Rowe. It's unclear how a plea could affect the hearing and defense attorneys' previous intention to seek an insanity defense.

Crumbley, 16, is facing 24 felony charges including terrorism and first-degree premeditated murder in the Nov. 30 shooting that killed Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling, and wounded six students and a teacher. He faces up to life in prison with no possibility of parole.

“We can confirm that the shooter is expected to plead guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism, and the prosecutor has notified the victims,” Chief Assistant Prosecutor David Williams told The Detroit News on Friday but would not elaborate.

The defense attorneys did not return calls Friday seeking comment.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald’s office sent an email to subscribers of the Oxford criminal case that said Crumbley “may decide to plead guilty rather than have a trial” on Monday at the scheduled pretrial hearing.

“Based on statements by the shooter’s attorney, the prosecution team expects that he will choose to plead guilty, but we will not know for certain until the hearing is underway on Monday. We want you to be aware that the prosecution is not dismissing or reducing any of the charges, nor is a ‘plea bargain’ of any sort being offered to the shooter,” according to the email by Mary Larkin, a Victim Services Leader in the prosecutor’s office.

Crumbley is charged with one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

But if Crumbley doesn't enter a guilty plea on Monday, the McDonald's office expects the trial will remain set for Jan. 17, Larkin wrote.

