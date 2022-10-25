Threatening message sparks lockdown at South Lyon High

A South Lyon Community Schools campus was placed on lockdown Tuesday, the second time this month for a district high school, as Oakland County Sheriff’s deputies investigated a threat, officials said.

A message was found around 2 p.m. written on a second-floor bathroom wall at South Lyon High School, claiming someone was "Gonna shoot the school up today," the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

School administrators and sheriff's officials placed the Lyon Township site on lockdown. Studentswere released after classrooms were searched for weapons and cleared, according to the release.

Investigators do not believe the threat was credible.

“Once again, someone threatened an Oakland County school,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. “The threat will be vigorously investigated, and any responsible person will be held accountable. Even if the threat is non-credible, it is still a crime that spreads fear, and we will seek all applicable charges. Parents, please talk to your children.”A similar threat was made at South Lyon East High School on Oct. 4. A 15-year-old sophomore claimed a person had a weapon and planned a shooting, authorities reported.

The student allegedly wrote the threat, then reported it to school administrators. He was arrested after authorities said he admitted his role.

The teen has been charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosive or other dangerous weapon against students or staff on school property.

Tuesday's incident came the day after Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all charges in the Nov. 30 deadly shooting at Oxford High School and a gunman left two dead at a St. Louis high school.

Police also have responded to numerous other alleged threats at schools in the region recently.

On Monday, a student was detained after bringing an airsoft gun to Clintondale High School, prompting a lockdown.

Last week, officers searched Milan High School after a student reported a "concerning" message in a bathroom stall, the district said.

This month, Oakland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 14-year-old boy at his Oxford Township home after posts appeared on social media of three handguns with anti-Semitic threats.

Also this month, a Center Line middle school student was arrested in connection with another threat, and three juveniles were identified for similar incidents at schools in Orion Township, Pontiac and Rochester Hills.