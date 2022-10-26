Farmington Hills man sues police, alleging false arrest in encounter

An African American Farmington Hills resident is suing the city and Police Department for more than $1 million amid claims officers brutalized and handcuffed him at his home in connection with a vague description of a crime suspect.

The incident unfolded when David Hurley went outside after spotting another Black man run through his yard on Springbrook on Oct. 26, 2020, according to a lawsuit filed this month in U.S. District Court.

A police officer had followed a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero driven by a 21-year-old suspect in an alleged theft and domestic violence incident, according to the filing.

A 911 caller had not provided an exact description of the suspect, the filing said. The officer, gun drawn and who did not identify himself, saw Hurley and “yelled at plaintiff to get on his knees” and on the ground, attorney Dionne Webster-Cox said.

Though the officer knew the suspect had a different name, and Hurley, who is in his 50s, told him he lived at the address, “defendant … stepped on plaintiff’s back while screaming profanities,” the suit said.

Hurley said he couldn’t breathe, but the officer jammed a knee into his back and handcuffed him, “smashing his face into the ground” before two other officers “assisted in attacking plaintiff,” Webster-Cox said in the filing.

"He was absolutely detained," she told reporters during a news conference Tuesday. "He was piled on by officers."

It wasn’t until after Hurley was in custody that a dispatcher contacted the 911 caller and requested a description of the suspect, according to the suit.

The officer who ordered Hurley to the ground later wrote a report stating he saw “… a heavyset black male wearing grey sweatpants running away” but not a black jacket as described, the court filing asserts.

"I feel ultimately betrayed by the very same people that I give resources … to protect me and my family," Hurley said during the news conference Tuesday with his attorney. "And each day I have to be cognizant of that."

Farmington Hills police Chief Jeff King said in a statement to The Detroit News on Tuesday that his department “has extensively reviewed the situation, and while we cannot comment on pending litigation, we believe our officers acted reasonably and intend to defend ourselves vigorously in court.”

Webster-Cox alleges police stopped Hurley because of his race. The department has also been known to use “images of African-American men as target practice in their shooting range,” she said in the suit, as well as “objectively unreasonable and excessive force on detainees and arrestees.”

In a statement she issued in June, Webster-Cox said her firm had been contacted by a family alleging that during a tour of the Police Department gun range, they saw "photos of Black men riddled with bullet holes in their target practice."

Responding to the claims, the department said at the time: "The photos utilized in these accusations were selected and used to mischaracterize the firing range, training and department. The parents and children were presented with a variety of targets, which were truly representative of the diversity and equity of our training and community."

Only 15% of the targets, which were consistent with the Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and city demographics, showed African Americans, according to the statement.

Hurley sought emergency treatment after his encounter for shoulder and back injuries, and he has a herniated disk as well as “extreme anxiety, PTSD, indignity, outrage, humiliation, stress, damage to his reputation and physical illness,” the lawsuit asserts.

Though Hurley said Tuesday he was eventually freed, his lawyer argues in the suit the father "suffered from fright and humiliation at being accosted by defendants and handcuffed in front of his neighbors."

The suit accuses the officers of violating his Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable seizure; false arrest; assault and battery; and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Asked Tuesday why nearly two years passed before the lawsuit was filed, Webster-Cox told The News: “My client was not ready to proceed until now.”