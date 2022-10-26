Threat prompts Novi High School students to shelter in place

Students at Novi High School Wednesday are sheltering in place after a threat was found written in a bathroom, officials said.

"In an abundance of caution, the building immediately went into shelter-in-place," Ben Mainka, superintendent of the Novi Community School District, said in a statement.

He said classrooms are locked and instruction continues. He also said student backpacks and bags will be checked.

Officials said the school, which is located near 10 Mile and Taft roads, has more than 2,000 students.