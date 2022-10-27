Oakland Co. game store owner charged with criminal sexual conduct

An Oakland County man who owns a gaming store has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, including instances involving a person under 13, authorities announced Wednesday.Brandon Smith, 36, was arraigned last week through 43rd District Court in Ferndale on seven counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Five involved a person under 13, police said in a statement Wednesday.

He remains in the Oakland County Jail on a $700,000 bond, records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Oct. 31.

The charges followed an investigation launched when the alleged victim contacted Ferndale police to report sexual assaults alleged to have happened in the city several years earlier, according to the release.

"The victim was under the age of 13 when the assaults started," officials said.

Police said the Walled Lake resident is the owner of Nygn Games in Novi. The business specializes in trading card games, board games and video games, according to its website.

Smith is described on the site as a "streamer and an online personality on Youtube, Twitch and other social media platforms" who has a store on tcgplayer.com.

"Investigators believe that there may be other victims that have yet to come forward," police said Wednesday.

Potential victims or anyone with information is asked to call the Ferndale Police Department at (248) 541-3650.