Increased police presence at Oxford Middle School after gun rumors

An increased police presence greeted students and staff at Oxford Middle School Thursday morning after district officials say they got word of rumors circulating about plans to bring a gun to school and a possible shooting.

In an email sent to parents, Superintendent Ken Weaver said the administration was informed of rumors about a shooting and possible plans to bring a gun to school on Thursday. The heightened security is "out of an abundance of caution," the email reads.

"The administration was informed of rumors overheard at school about a shooting and/or possibly a gun being brought to school at Oxford Middle School tomorrow, Oct. 27, 2022," Weaver wrote. "The individuals were not able to provide any specific information about the source of the rumors."

Middle school staff greeted and checked students' belongings at the door Thursday morning.

The heightened security measures came the same week that Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges related to the deadly shooting Nov. 30 at Oxford High School. The 16-year-old student's shooting rampage left four of his classmates dead and seven wounded. Earlier this week a gunman in St. Louis killed a teenage girl and a teacher at his former high school.

Weaver encouraged the Oxford Middle School community to contact the administration, law enforcement, or the OK2Say tip line to report any safety concerns as soon as they arise.

In September, there was an increased police presence at all Oxford district schools after a school resource officer saw a message on Snapchat that said: "come bring a gun to Oxford school."

In April, Oxford Community Schools was among multiple school districts in northern Oakland County that received threatening phone calls that law enforcement deemed non-credible. Oxford High School's counseling office received three consecutive phone calls that were "threatening in nature," according to Weaver.

