Crumbley parents in Oakland Circuit Court for first hearing after son's guilty plea

Pontiac — James and Jennifer Crumbley are back in court Friday morning as a judge considers allowing expert testimony in their involuntary manslaughter trial connected to Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting that killed four students.

Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald has argued in court filings that there was a “pathway to violence” provided to the shooter by his parents’ behavior, and she wants to hear from experts. The FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit has recognized that the “pathway to violence” is a “set of behaviors” leading up to an act of targeted violence, such as a mass shooting.

Defense attorneys for the Crumbleys, meanwhile, have described the area of study as “relatively novel," and argued “there is not consistency among research findings."

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Cheryl Matthews agreed with attorneys Smith and Mariell Lehman that one proposed prosecution expert witness won't be allowed to testify because the proposal came after a court deadline.

Matthews is considering other proposed witnesses during Friday's hearing, which is the first since Ethan Crumbley admitted Monday to be the Oxford High shooter and pleaded guilty to 24 criminal charges. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

