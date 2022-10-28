District to add gun detection software at Oxford Middle School

Gun detection software in place at Oxford High School will soon be installed in the district's middle school, officials announced.

The news followed an increased police presence at Oxford Middle School on Thursday morning after school officials say they received word of rumors circulating about plans to bring a gun there and a possible shooting that day.

The biometric scanner kiosks, known as Evolv, were installed at three entrances at Oxford High in August. Paired with existing surveillance cameras inside and outside the building, and monitored by former military personnel, the system can alert authorities to the presence of a gun carried in plain sight within seconds.

Oxford superintendent Ken Weaver said in a message to families that with the current heightened state of safety threats present for the district and schools nationwide and the tragedy on Nov. 30, in which four students were fatally shot inside the high school, the district has placed an order for two Evolv weapons detection systems to be installed at the middle school.

"Although these systems will not be free of charge, as the high school’s currently are, they will add a needed layer of safety and hopefully bring additional peace of mind for our OMS students, parents and staff," Weaver wrote in his message.

The systems will be on a four-year lease contract. The district is working to reallocate grant funding to cover the cost, which it did not disclose.

Weaver said the Evolv systems are expected to arrive within the next few weeks and armed security guards will man the machines daily along with school administration. One of the Evolv weapons detection systems will be located at the middle school's main entrance and the other will be at the gymnasium entrance, Weaver said.

On Monday, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism charges, admitting he went on a shooting rampage on Nov. 30 in Oxford High School.

Killed in the attack were classmates Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling. Six other students and one teacher were injured.

