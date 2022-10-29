Police search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills

Rochester Hills — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday in Rochester Hills.

Police believe the driver of an Audi Q7 struck 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison, Saturday near M-59 and Adams Road and killed her, according to a press release from the sheriff's office. The Audi is an unknown color and is believed to be model year 2017 through 2019.

Ratcliff had fled from a pickup truck where she was a passenger after a backseat passenger tried to choke the driver, according to the press release. The driver stopped the pickup in an area near M-59 and Adams Road and he and Ratliff fled.

Ratliff was struck by the driver of the Audi about 100 feet away from the pickup, according to the press release.

Her boyfriend, the man who allegedly tried to choke the driver, is expected to be arraigned on a felonious assault charge Monday, according to the press release.

Anyone with information on the crash or the vehicle involved can call the sheriff's office at 248-858-4954.

kberg@detroitnews.com