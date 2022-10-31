3, including firefighter, taken to hospital after fire at Auburn Hills home

Three people, including a firefighter, are recovering in the hospital after a fire at a mobile home in Auburn Hills early Monday, officials said.

Firefighters were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a location in the Oakland Estates Mobile Home Park in the 300 block of North Squirrel near M-59 for a report of a structure fire.

They arrived and began working to extinguish the fire in the rear of the home, a deck, and a shed. Residents told firefighters everyone was out of the home. Crews were able to put out the fire from outside of the structure.

Officials said two residents and a firefighter were taken to hospitals for medical emergencies that happened while crews battled the blaze. They also said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

