2 lanes of EB I-696 open at Greenfield after semi-truck crash

Two lanes of eastboundInterstate 696 are open at Greenfield Road after a semi jack-knifed earlier Monday morning, state officials said.

Michigan State Police said a preliminary investigation showed the semi-truck was traveling on the freeway at Greenfield Road when it crashed. They said it appears the driver was driving too fast for rainy conditions and lost control of the truck.

Police said the semi overturned and the cab separated from the trailer, blocking the freeway. They said the semi's driver was trapped in the vehicle but was not injured.

