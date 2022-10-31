Reward offered for tips on suspect in fatal Rochester Hills hit-and-run

A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the driver who struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run car crash Saturday in Rochester Hills, officials said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced the reward Monday. The crash happened at about 2:20 a.m. Saturday near M-59 and Adams Road.

According to authorities, an Audi Q7 struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, of Davison, as it entered westbound M-59 from Adams. Ratliff died later at a hospital.

Before the crash, Ratliff fled from the pickup truck in which she was riding after her boyfriend, who was in the truck's backseat, tried to choke the driver, police said. The driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, stopped the truck near M-59 and Adams Road where he and Ratliff got out and ran away.

Police arrested Ratliff's boyfriend, a 41-year-old Metamora man, and he could face charges Monday.

Investigators said Ratliff was struck by the driver of the Audi about 100 feet away from the pickup. The Audi is an unknown color and is believed to be from a model year between 2017 and 2019.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez