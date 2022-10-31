Vigil held in Pontiac for slain Lyft driver

Karen Bouffard

Pontiac -- Family, friends and the community turned out at the corner of Putnam Avenue and Rundell Street in Pontiac Sunday evening to honor of Dina Terrell at the place where she was fatally shot on Oct 21.

Pontiac Mayor Tim Greimel and Rahim Harris, CEO of the community group Pontiac Universal Crimes that organized the vigil, describedthe killing of the 49-year-old Lyft driver from Eastpointe as "senseless." Much remains unknown about what happened, or the reasons for the shooting, they said.

Kemarrie Davion Phillips, 19, was arraigned Tuesday in 50th District Court in Pontiac on charges of open murder and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Information on the Lyft app on the victim's phone, which was left running with directions to an address on the northeast side of Pontiac, led to a suspect, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Terrell was remembered as a "giver," a mother of three and grandmother of five, who was always there for her loved ones while juggling jobs as a graphic artist, bartender and a ride share driver for Lyft.

Gregory May, Terrell's father, arrived Saturday after a nine-hour flight from Stuttgart, Germany, where he works as a musician and music producer. Her sister, Celena Brantley, 48, traveled from Florida, and her niece, Imani Brantley, 28, arrived from Akron, Ohio.

"There is no more horrible news," said May, who said his daughter was an incredibly strong person even as a child.

"Dina was the only child I have ever seen in my life who never whined," he said, adding that Terrell was loved for her no nonsense demeanor. "She was always that way. People loved her for that. For sure, Dina was strong in the end. She was stronger than anybody I know."

Deputies were dispatched to Putnam and Rundell around 5:15 a.m. on Oct. 21 in response to a car crash. They discovered Terrell's Nissan Versa on the curb between a utility pole and a street sign. She was in the driver's seat with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. The Eastpointe resident was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

"It's unfair," said Chenita Graviette, 49, of Oak Park, one of Terrell's sisters. "There needs to be something in place to protect these drivers. There's no panic button or anything.

Graviette said Terrell grew up in Detroit and California, and was one of eight sisters. Dozens of nieces and nephews were present to honor their aunt Sunday night.

"Everyone loved her," Graviette said.

Harris, of the community group, said Pontiac Universal Crimes has hosted too many vigils for murder victims since the group was formed to fight crime in 2015.

"So many," Harris said. "It's uncountable."

