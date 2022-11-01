Bicyclist dies after being struck by SUV in Auburn Hills

A Bloomfield Hills man is dead after the bicycle he was riding was struck by an SUV Monday in Auburn Hills, police said.

Officers and medics were called at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to a location on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road for a report of a crash involving a Jeep Wrangler and a bicycle, they said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a Jeep driven by a 25-year-old Attica woman was traveling north on Opdyke when it struck a 47-year-old man riding a bicycle north on the same road.

Police and medics arrived to find the man unresponsive. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials said the Jeep's driver was not injured and is cooperating with investigators. They also said she was the sole occupant of the SUV and alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Auburn Hills Police Department at (248) 370-9460.

