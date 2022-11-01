Shooting in Farmington leaves man in critical condition

A Farmington man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers were called at about 8:15 a.m. by a resident with a report of malicious destruction of property in the 33200 block of Slocum Street near Grand River Avenue and Farmington Road. The caller told dispatchers he believed someone had slashed a tire on his pickup truck.

After hanging up with dispatchers, the same person called back four minutes later to report he had been shot.

Officers were sent to the caller's address and found the man laying next to his truck, police said. They rendered first aid before medics arrived and took the man to a hospital, authorities said.

Officials said the shooting is under investigation, but it appears the victim was targeted.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is a man who was a passenger in a gray Ford Fusion with tinted windows and no license plate.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Farmington Police Det. Jacob Cote at (248) 474-5500 ext. 2239.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez