Passenger who tried to strangle driver in Rochester Hills charged

A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with trying to strangle a driver from the backseat of a vehicle in Rochester Hills last weekend, leading to a car fatally striking his fleeing girlfriend, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Kyle Garrett Rasmussen of Metamora was arraigned through 52-3 District Court on assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, records show.

Bond for Rasmussen was set at $25,000. A probable cause conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Nov. 10.

Rasmussen was a passenger in a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado headed west on M-59 around 2:21 a.m. Saturday when he attempted to grab the steering wheel and strangle the driver, a 31-year-old Otter Lake man, officials said in a statement.

The driver stopped the truck near the Adams Road on-ramp and fled.

Rasmussen’s girlfriend, Sarah Ratliff, 30, also ran from the scene, according to the release. Moments later, she was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on M-59, approximately 100 feet from the parked truck, authorities said. The Davison resident died at an area hospital.

Meanwhile, Sheriff’s Office crash investigators are seeking the driver who is believed to have struck Ratliff. The 2017-19 Audi Q7 SUV has front-end damage, which likely includes the lower portion of the front grille, county officials said.

Anyone with information can anonymously reach Crime Stoppers of Michigan, which is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest, at 1-800-SPEAK UP.