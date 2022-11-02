Police seek caller who threatened Frankel Jewish Academy in West Bloomfield

West Bloomfield Police are investigating two threats against the Frankel Jewish Academy, a college-prep school located in the Jewish Community Center building on Maple Road, officials said.

Curtis Lawson, deputy chief of the West Bloomfield Police Department, said the most recent threat against the school was made at about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The school received a call that mentioned an explosive device. He said police determined there was no danger to students, staff, or the facility.

Lawson said the school received a similar call at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. In that call, a man asked if there were any students in certain locations in the facility. Police searched the school and found no danger to students, staff, or the building.

"The West Bloomfield Police Department takes all threats to the community seriously," the deputy chief said in a statement. "We are investigating these threats and are working with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute those responsible."

