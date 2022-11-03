Oakland Sheriff's deputies investigate threat against South Lyon High

Police are investigating a bomb threat made against South Lyon High School Thursday in Lyon Township, officials said.

The high school was evacuated at about 9:15 a.m. Thursday after a threat was found in a bathroom, Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. The threat was on a note that announced a bomb threat against the school.

Deputies and canine units are actively clearing the school room by room, the sheriff's office said. In the meantime, students and staff have been moved to a safe area where they will remain until the building is cleared.

The evacuation Thursday marks the third time in more than a month a threat of violence was made against the school, authorities said.

Another threat was made against the high school last week Tuesday, the sheriff's office said. A message was found on a second-floor bathroom wall and claimed someone was "Gonna shoot the school up today."

And a similar threat was made against the school on Oct. 4, police said. A 15-year-old sophomore from Wixom claimed a person had a weapon and threatened to shoot students and faculty. The student later admitted to investigators that he was behind the threat and was arrested.

Officials said Thursday the student was charged with threatening to commit violence with a firearm, explosiveor other dangerous weapons against students or staff on school property. A court ordered him confined to his home, to wear an electronic tether and banned him from using social media.

They also said he was suspended from school and the district is seeking to expel him.

