Ex-Holly High School teacher charged with criminal sexual conduct

A former Holly Area Schools teacher accused of having sex with a student 10 years ago has been charged with criminal sexual conduct, police said Wednesday.

Brian Charles Pearson, 44, was arraigned last Friday in 52-2 District Court in Clarkston on four counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a 2-year misdemeanor, police said. A judge set bond at $5,000 and scheduled his next court appearance for Monday.

According to authorities, Holly Area Schools officials told police in May that they were investigating a former student's complaint about a male high school teacher's inappropriate conduct towards her between 2012 and 2014. School officials also told police the teacher had been placed on administrative leave.

Police detectives spoke with the victim and received information that supported evidence they recovered from the school district's email system and other sources. They said the teacher suggested to the victim that he tutor her and gave her his cellphone number. She said after a few months the texts from the teacher and conversations with him became sexual. She also told investigators the teacher initiated a sexual relationship that lasted until 2014.

The teacher resigned from the district during the initial stages of the investigations conducted by the school system and police, officials said.

According to the district's investigation, there were not any other victims or inappropriate communications between the teacher and other students.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez