Oakland County voters to decide recalls, transit, marijuana ballot issues

Pontiac — Local races and millions of dollars in public services, safety and school proposals across Oakland County are at stake in Tuesday's election.

Voters will cast ballots in statewide elections and decide who they want in the U.S. Congress and the state Legislature. Several communities will pick top local government leaders, from city councils and trustees to mayor, and there is considerable competition for seats on library and school boards.

While most races are without controversy, in Royal Oak Township, officials who voted themselves hefty raises during the COVID-19 pandemic may have served their last terms. Voters will decide whether to recall township Supervisor Donna Squalls, Clerk Gwendolyn Turner and trustees Wanda Allen and Jeff Cushingberry.

Last year, Royal Oak Township trustees approved the salary hikes, which included a 25% increase for Squalls, from $20,000 to $25,000 a year and 87.5% for Turner.

The township is one of Michigan's smallest and poorest communities. Royal Oak Township's median household income is $26,406, less than half of the statewide figure, while budget troubles forced the township to operate under a consent agreement with the state from 2014 to 2017. The community, which covers just over a half of a square mile, has about 2,600 residents.

Felicia Royal and Richard Miles are challenging Squalls for supervisor. Turner faces Ossie Dixon and Ella Moore in the clerk race. Moore Kimberly Bradley Reaves and Cassandra S. Respress are looking to unseat Allen and Cushingberry as trustees.

Royal criticized the raises when the board passed the increases at its December 2020 meeting when many people in the township were struggling with job losses stemming from the pandemic. At the time, she also noted that testing by the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner's office found elevated lead levels in some township samples.

“We have lead in our water right now,” Royal said. “So giving them a pay increase, I just don’t understand."

Squalls defended the raises last year.

“For eight years, I've been receiving $20,000 a year for this position and full-time or not, I don’t have hours," she said. “When you are (on) salary, you really don’t have set hours. I always supervise, I’m always on the clock and even before the pandemic, I was always working from home and the office.

“During COVID, I am not sure if you noticed, but the cost of living went up and in the past, Royal Oak Township could not afford to give pay increases, but we are not in a deficit and no one has lost their jobs, and everyone who is on the budget is still continuing to get paid," Squalls said. "So I just didn’t see how an increase would hurt us at the time.”

All 19 county commissioner seats will be decided on Nov. 8. The current makeup on the county board is 11 Democrats to 10 Republican members, and the margin may grow after the election. Three commissioners districts held by Republicans were merged this past year as the commission trimmed two board positions for the upcoming year, and it's expected the newly constituted 19-member board could have an 11-8 Democratic margin.

While the majority of commissioner contests involve the major two party choices, four candidates — a traditional Democrat and Republican, a Libertarian Party choice and one with no party affiliation — will face off for the 8th District seat, which represents parts of Waterford Township and Clarkston.

Transportation, marijuana on the ballot

A countywide issue perhaps getting the most attention is a 10-year countywide transportation millage to expand and enhance existing public transportation programs. The 0.95 mill measure is expected to raise $66 million in its first year and is endorsed by two of the county’s top Democrats, Oakland County Executive David Coulter and Board of Commissioners Chairman David Woodward. Both said public transportation is vital to the county’s future.

The millage would replace one that expires at the end of the year. Unlike the current SMART millage, under which two-thirds of the communities have opted out, there is no “opt-out” provision for participation.

Woodward told The Detroit News earlier this year voters should determine the future of mass transit in Oakland County.

“There is a broader question here and that is: Should transportation be accessible to everyone, including senior citizens, veterans and the disabled?" Woodward said. "… Without it, there is no future for transit in this county.”

The proposal is expected to find strong support in the southern end of the county where public transit has existed longer and is used by more riders than in northern, more rural communities.

Some, like Commissioner Robert Hoffman, R-Highland Township, have objected to public transportation advocates as “having no real plan” and falsely portraying the cost to the public.

“Those who want it say it’s only going to cost the average homeowner, of a $200,000 home, about $99 a year in new taxes,” Hoffman said. “That is greatly underestimating the value of the average home in Oakland County — which is about $349,000 — and so the tax will probably be closer to $166 a year. And what about 29,000 acres of farmland? That is also going to be taxed.”

Local proposals include marijuana issues in several communities, such as whether Auburn Hills would permit four adult-use marijuana establishments and pot-related charter amendments elsewhere. In Brandon Township, voters will consider authorization of one marijuana retailer and a prohibition on all other marijuana establishments. In nearby Clarkston, a proposal would prohibit medical marijuana provisioning centers and establish a local licensing system for operation of two medical marijuana facilities.

The village of Leonard voters will decide whether to allow an adult-use recreational marijuana establishment for growers, processors, retailers, transporters or micro-businesses.

A ballot proposal in Royal Oak Township will ask voters if they should repeal the township’s prohibition of marijuana establishments and adopt an ordinance to assist patients in need of medical marijuana for conditions like epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s disease and other chronic pain or critical medical conditions.

But in Lathrup Village, voters will decide whether to prohibit all cannabis establishments within the city. Keego Harbor voters will decide if they should create a city department of medical marijuana oversight.

Around the county

Public safety is also a key issue. In Keego Harbor, voters will decide a proposed dedicated police millage of 8 mills, or $8 per $1,000 in a property's taxable value, for seven years. That millage would raise an estimated $853,128 in the first year.

Independence Township voters will decide whether to authorize a tax increase of up to 2.8678 mills for three years to provide police protection and services within the township. It's estimated more than $5.8 million would be collected in its first year.

Lyon Township voters will be asked to approve 1.580 mills for dedicated fire department services in 2023 and an additional 0.90 mills for remaining two years of millage. The proposal would provide more than $3.7 million in its first year of collection.

Holly seeks to levy a new special assessment of 3 mills for 15 years for police and fire safety operations. The special assessment, if approved, is expected to raise $378,000 in its first year of operation.

In Oakland Township, a police millage renewal of 1.6253 mills for six years, will be decided. It is estimated it will raise $2,861,600 in its first year if approved.

Several communities have millage requests to fund services like programs for seniors and parks and recreation.

In Orion Township voters will consider the renewal of a 0.9537 mills for five years to operate and maintain the township’s parks and recreation department. It's estimated, if approved, the proposal would raise $2,020,953 in its first year.

Royal Oak has a senior services millage proposal to increase taxes 0.2 mills (or $0.20 per $1,000 of taxable value) for five years to provide funding for services, activities and programs for seniors. It is estimated it will raise $622,000 in its first year.

Bloomfield Township voters will consider the renewal of a senior services millage of 0.2273 mill and increase of 0.1027 mill for a total of 0.33 mills for the continued staffing, equipping and operation of the Township Senior Center and services for 10 years. It's estimated approval would result in collection of $1,673,000 in the first year it is levied.

A proposed charter amendment in Royal Oak would authorize a five-year tax millage of up to 0.7 mill for parks, forestry, recreation and playgrounds, including animal shelter purposes. When first levied in December 2022, adoption would raise an estimated $2,175,794.

Bloomfield Township will ask voters for a safety path millage renewal of 0.4511 mill to support a continuing program, construction and maintenance of safety paths for five years. Approval would allow the collection of $2,287,000 in the first year.

Southfield voters will consider an advisory question on reducing the deer herd in the city by humane, lethal means with intent of local partners and donate meat, deemed safe and where feasible, to local food banks and similar organizations.

Lyon Township voters will also consider whether to borrow $13 million and issue tax obligation bond to acquire, construct, furnish and equip a new library facility. Under the proposal, the maximum number of years the bonds may be outstanding is 30 years. The estimated millage needed to pay the bonds in the first year is .4677 and the average annual millage required to retire the bonds is .3931 mills.

Local school bond or millage questions are up in 10 districts, some crossing into other counties. Operating millage proposals will be decided in the Brandon, Farmington and Waterford districts. Clarkston, Southfield and Troy have bond proposals on the ballot. Fenton, Goodrich, Royal Oak and Walled Lake school districts have building site and sinking fund proposals to be determined.

mmartindale@detroitnews.com

(248) 338-0319